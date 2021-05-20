Ganiel Khrishnan, Emmanuel Vera make cut as top 45 candidates of Miss World PH

MANILA -- TV reporter Ganiel Khrishnan, actress-singer Emmanuel Vera and former Miss Manila Kathleen Paton lead the candidates of Miss World Philippines 2021 chosen Thursday night by the pageant national director Arnold Vegafria and other selection committee members in Quezon City.
A total of 45 candidates made the cut from a field of over 300 applicants, according to Vegafria.
Other ladies who made it include former Binibining Pilipinas candidates Dindi Pajares and Ruffa Nava.
The complete list of Miss World PH 2021 candidates are as follows:
1. Danielle Mayo
2. Sherenade Gonzales
3. Donna Marie Balaoro
4. Kimberly Cimafranca
5. Maricollin Ramirez
6. Ruffa Nava
7. Esel Pabillaran
8. Ann Palmares
9. Kim Babao
10. Ria Siozon
11. Jo-Ann Flores
12. Sade Nicha
13. Mara Ruiz
14. Janelle Lewis
15. Divina Villanueva
16. Gwen Fourniol
17. Lea Macapagal
18. Anna Carres de Mesa
19. Julie Tarrayo
20. Danica Dilla
21. Tatyana Austria
22. Riana Pangindian
23. Mary Rose Guiral
24. Asha Gutierrez
25. Joy Barcoma
26. Ganiel Krishnan
27. Mikaela Leonardo
28. Rachel Valera
29. Ambriel Pascual
30. Dannah Joy Tempra
31. Dindi Pajares
32. Andrea Sulangi
33. Kyle Dorado
34. Shannen Manzano
35. Samela Godin
36. Angelica Datu Famorcan
37. Michelle Arceo
38. Trisha Martinez
39. Pauline Robles
40. Natasha Jung
41. Kathleen Paton
42. Tracy Maureen Perez
43. Shaila Rebortera
44. Emmanuelle Vera
45. Megan Campbell
Vegafria told ABS-CBN News he initially targeted to have only 40 candidates but was compelled to add five more delegates because of several ties in the selection panel’s votes.
“This is a good batch with many coming from the provinces and dominated by morena beauties,” he said.
Aside from the Miss World Philippines winner, seven other ladies will he chosen to represent the country at the Miss Supranational, Reina Hispano Americana, Miss Multinational, Miss Eco-International and other global pageants.
Vegafria said he will schedule the coronation on the last week of July 2021 at either Araneta Coliseum or Mall of Asia Arena, depending on quarantine protocols.