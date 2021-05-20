Ganiel Khrishnan, Emmanuel Vera make cut as top 45 candidates of Miss World PH

MANILA -- TV reporter Ganiel Khrishnan, actress-singer Emmanuel Vera and former Miss Manila Kathleen Paton lead the candidates of Miss World Philippines 2021 chosen Thursday night by the pageant national director Arnold Vegafria and other selection committee members in Quezon City.

A total of 45 candidates made the cut from a field of over 300 applicants, according to Vegafria.

Other ladies who made it include former Binibining Pilipinas candidates Dindi Pajares and Ruffa Nava.

The complete list of Miss World PH 2021 candidates are as follows:

1. Danielle Mayo

2. Sherenade Gonzales

3. Donna Marie Balaoro

4. Kimberly Cimafranca

5. Maricollin Ramirez

6. Ruffa Nava

7. Esel Pabillaran

8. Ann Palmares

9. Kim Babao

10. Ria Siozon

11. Jo-Ann Flores

12. Sade Nicha

13. Mara Ruiz

14. Janelle Lewis

15. Divina Villanueva

16. Gwen Fourniol

17. Lea Macapagal

18. Anna Carres de Mesa

19. Julie Tarrayo

20. Danica Dilla

21. Tatyana Austria

22. Riana Pangindian

23. Mary Rose Guiral

24. Asha Gutierrez

25. Joy Barcoma

26. Ganiel Krishnan

27. Mikaela Leonardo

28. Rachel Valera

29. Ambriel Pascual

30. Dannah Joy Tempra

31. Dindi Pajares

32. Andrea Sulangi

33. Kyle Dorado

34. Shannen Manzano

35. Samela Godin

36. Angelica Datu Famorcan

37. Michelle Arceo

38. Trisha Martinez

39. Pauline Robles

40. Natasha Jung

41. Kathleen Paton

42. Tracy Maureen Perez

43. Shaila Rebortera

44. Emmanuelle Vera

45. Megan Campbell

Vegafria told ABS-CBN News he initially targeted to have only 40 candidates but was compelled to add five more delegates because of several ties in the selection panel’s votes.

“This is a good batch with many coming from the provinces and dominated by morena beauties,” he said.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines winner, seven other ladies will he chosen to represent the country at the Miss Supranational, Reina Hispano Americana, Miss Multinational, Miss Eco-International and other global pageants.

Vegafria said he will schedule the coronation on the last week of July 2021 at either Araneta Coliseum or Mall of Asia Arena, depending on quarantine protocols.