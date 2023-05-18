Facade of the Korean Cultural Center in Manila. Handout photo

The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in Manila said Thursday it would offer a free workshop on webtoons for Filipino artists and enthusiasts.

Webtoons are a popular form of digital comics in South Korea, which have recently expanded their reach after several titles were adapted into K-dramas and movies.

From June 1 to 3, the KCC will host a webtoon workshop with Na Seung-hoon, the illustrator behind the popular webtoon "Don't Let Go of the Mental Rope," which has accumulated 2.9 billion views on the Naver Webtoon platform.

"Na Seung-hoon's vast background in the webtoon industry and visual arts will surely be beneficial for participating Filipino digital artists in enhancing their skills through this workshop," the KCC said in a statement.

"Through this event, digital artists and enthusiasts can surely gain valuable insights about the history and state of webtoon in today's world and refine their art skills and techniques," it added.

Individuals interested in joining the workshop can register through this link from May 15 to 26, the KCC said.

At the end of the three-day workshop, the KCC will also hold a postcard design contest with the theme "Our Friendship: Memorial of Korean War Filipino Veterans," in line with the Korean War Filipino Veterans Commemoration, which is celebrated annually every June 25.

