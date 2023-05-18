Seven Filipinos were included in Forbes’ roster of “30 Under 30 Asia 2023,” which is comprised of young entrepreneurs and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region.

These Filipinos come from the categories of Finance and Venture Capital, Industry, Manufacturing and Energy, The Arts, and Retail and Ecommerce.

The honorees from the Philippines are the following:

Aaron Villegas

According to his Forbes profile, Villegas is the CEO of Lista, a finance tracker app that lets users “plan spending, track finances and set payment or debt reminders.”

Rui Aguiar, King Alandy Dy, Jeff Tan, Jig Young

They are the co-founders of Expedock, a startup which uses artificial intelligence “to read paperwork and invoices, before categorizing and visualizing P&L insights for supply chain businesses.”

Isabel Sicat

Sicat is the co-founder of Toqa, which “turns deadstock fabrics into sustainable high fashion, including sheer slip dresses, high-cut metallic swimwear and vibrant island prints.”

David Marquez

Marquez is the co-founder of Manila-based delivery platform Shipmates, “which aims to usher in 'next-generation' shipping technology and infrastructure for the Philippines.” It came about when the pandemic increased the demand for e-commerce and courier services.