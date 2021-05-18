With her father in Gaza, Gazini Ganados prays for everyone's safety

MANILA – Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen Gazini Ganados Is “praying for everyone’s safety” amid the chaos that’s happening in the Middle East between Palestine and Israel.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Ganados shared screenshots of her video call with her father, who is based in Gaza.

“My Papa showing me what 7 pm looks like in Gaza,” she wrote in her first post.

“I can only imagine the trauma my brothers and sisters are going through and hope for them to still remain kind and hopeful in this cruel situation. Praying for everyone’s safety,” she added.

In another post, Ganados urged everyone to “give your loved ones a hug, a kiss and show them how much you truly love and care before it’s too late.”

Ganados represented the Philippines in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. She met her Palestinian father first the first time in January last year.

Prior to that, she has been open in saying that part of the reason she decided to become a beauty queen was so that she could travel and possibly visit her dad in Palestine.