Veteran theater actor Miguel Faustmann dies at 67

Veteran stage actor Miguel Faustmann in Repertory Philippines' 'Father's Day.' Handout



MANILA -- Prolific veteran artist Miguel Faustmann, who starred in dozens of stage plays, film and TV projects, passed on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened we have lost our brother Miguel who passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 15th May. We will share more information on his memorial service in the coming days, “ said his brother Juan Luis Faustmann on his Facebook account Tuesday.

Long-time friend and fellow actor Pinky Amador told ABS-CBN News Faustmann would have turned 68 years old this year. “He nurtured me and many other artists. He has no mean bone in his body, “ said Amador who also paid tribute to him in her Facebook account.

Since the mid-1970s, Faustmann starred in many productions of Repertory Philippines, spanning romantic leads, menacing characters and elderly roles. Notably he was King Arthur in “Camelot,” Monsieur Thernadier in "Les Miserables,” and Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha.” He is also best remembered for his performances as Juan Peron in “Evita,” Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” and Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” one of his last stage productions before the pandemic.

From stage acting, he also shifted to stage design and direction, as well as screen acting.

Faustmann’s last known movie appearance was in the Maymay Entrata project “Princess Dayareese.” He was also cast in the Charo Santos starrer “Eerie,” Toni Gonzaga’s “Mary, Marry Me,“ as well as a memorable performance as General Douglas MacArthur in “Heneral Luna.”

Faustmann also appeared in several teleserye including “Victor Magtanggol” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

The family has yet to finalize their funeral arrangements in Manila.