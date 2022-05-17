Rica Peralejo shows the view from her gym room. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Actress-turned-inspirational speaker Rica Peralejo is giving the public a glimpse of her newly renovated home, starting with the garage and gym room.

In her latest vlog, Peralejo said the gym room occupies one-third of her three-car garage. The rest of the space is used as an "active area" where she and her family can do outdoor play and exercise.

"Finally, natapos na siya," she said, pointing out that the home renovation took two years. "After all the heartaches and hintay, aba'y worth it naman."

Peralejo's kids and play in this "dome." Screengrab from YouTube

According to Peralejo, the pandemic made her see the importance of physical fitness, admitting that she never thought of having a gym room in her home.



"Guys, ito ang patunay na never say never kasi hindi ko akalain na mahoo-hook ako sa pagwo-workout. And because of that, I never even thought that I would have a gym room in my house," she said.

"I realized the value of putting in time for physical fitness to be healthy," she added. "And at the same time, kasi noong pandemya nagsara lahat. Wala kang gym, kahit 'yung gym namin sa village hindi puwede gamitin, so everything had to be in the home."

Instead of walls, Peralejo opted to use ready-made boards as partitions for her gym room, which she described as "very simple."

The space has a glass roof, windows, and a sliding screen door to give a semblance of the outdoors.

"I could've done that, not make a partition, but dito po sa Pilipinas napakarami pong lamok, may flying ipis. Ayoko ng mga ganon 'pag nagwo-workout ako so I had to enclose it," she explained.

As for the items in her gym room, Peralejo placed a pull-up tower and a bench. There is also a crate filled with jump ropes and resistance bands, and a shelf with foam rollers and weights.

Check out Peralejo's gym room below:

The windows of Peralejo's gym room provide a view of a bamboo garden. Screengrab from YouTube

A red and black pull-up tower is one of the items in Peralejo's gym room. Screengrab from YouTube