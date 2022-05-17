MANILA -- Veteran fashion stylist Justine Aliman, more known as the long-time stylist of Catriona Gray and other personalities, is the new official swimwear designer of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

“Matagal ko nang pangarap ito. Matagal na 'ko sa Binibining Pilipinas, mga sampung taon na, since Shamcey Supsup won Binibining Pilipinas Universe,” Aliman told ABS-CBN News Tuesday. "Maraming magagaling na designer pero ako ang napili! Salamat! “

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) executive Gines Enriquez and Stellar Productions creative head and BPCI TV producer Chit Guerrero said Aliman deserves the break which will define the new look of the Binibining Pilipinas this year.

Aliman showed ABS-CBN News the inspiration of the new Binibini swimwear which channels the classic style and colors of Gray at the Miss Universe competition in 2018 and the vibrance of Philippine pop or P-pop bands onstage costumes.

The swimwear will have one-piece and two-piece designs with a “tapis” which will highlight P-pop patterns and designs.

This is the tapis-styled swimwear. Photo courtesy of Justine Aliman

The 40 Binibining Pilipinas candidates will wear Aliman’s designs this May in a photo shoot at a beach resort.