Catriona Gray weighs in on Rabiya's performance, Miss Universe results

MANILA – Catriona Gray has weighed in on the results of the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant which named Mexico’s Andrea Meza as the new winner on Monday (Manila time).

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo, Gray said the 69th edition of the international pageant was definitely full of surprises that she was on her toes as a watcher and a fan all throughout the competition.

“It was just so hard to tell who were really in the top spot. I think the girls really did exceptionally well considering how much effort they did to even get to this competition, to be there on stage tonight. It’s something to be applauded in itself that they were able to perform so well given the circumstances that we’re in globally,” she said.

When asked to comment on Meza’s answers in the question-and-answer and final statement segments, Gray said: “I think that her substance was definitely there. I guess I wish I could have seen a little bit more power, a little bit more conviction in the way that she delivered.”

Nonetheless, Gray said that everyone in the top 5 was very eloquent.

“Miss Universe really needs to be in the role of a spokesperson because the main job, given that we do have the platform of social media or really using our voice to communicate, is really eloquence and communication. I really think Miss Mexico has that. In fact the whole top 5 were really eloquent,” she said.

Gray likewise noted that the questions given to the top 5 contestants were tough.

“Oh my goodness, 30 seconds lang just to answer such an intricate question that most world leaders cannot even answer in 30 seconds. What a difficult position to be in. it’s not even the question itself, but standing up there representing the country, the pressure, the nerves that come with that, and in front of thousands. It’s such a difficult position so I really applaud the girls for their grace under pressure,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gray also shared her thoughts on Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo’s swimsuit performance during the semifinals.

“I think that she was in fighting form. You could see that her determination was there. I wish she could have taken her time a little bit more because when it’s your moment, you need to juice it for all that it has,” she said.

But the former Miss Universe noted that Mateo has made every Filipino extremely proud.

“We have an 11-year running streak in the semis for the Philippines. That is an undeniable feat for our country. She really made us proud. I hope that she feels the love in this moment, in over the next couple of days,” she said.

Gray also wants to applaud Mateo for all the causes that she’s brought to life alongside her.

“Her advocacy for education, for women, and also standing up for all the little girls who may be looking up to her and seeing themselves in her. I think she’s inspired so many people with her determination with her fighting spirit which is undeniable,” she said.

“I feel like she rallied together the nation in such a way that we all came together to support her. She should feel immensely proud. Given the circumstances, she has a very unique reign, a very unique journey. She gave it her best and we can’t deny that. I just want to tell her congratulations and we are so proud of you,” she added.

Mateo was the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Gray.

Aside from Wurtzbach (2015) and Gray (2018), other Miss Universe winners from the Philippines include Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).