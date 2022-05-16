Handout

MANILA -- A "premier lifestyle center" is set to replace Forum Robinsons Mall in Mandaluyong.

The new property at the corner of EDSA and Pioneer Street will still be owned by Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

It will feature office buildings and an upscale shopping mall, complete with dining and retail concepts, cinemas, and outdoor amenities.

In a statement, RLC said residents and employees of the office and residential complex can still use the transport terminal, with the construction of a new food hall set to be fully operational by September.

"There will also be a food bazaar and food trucks that will provide varied dining options for customers in the meantime that the mall is under construction," said Arlene Magtibay, senior vice president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Malls.

Magtibay added that the new development will be "bigger, better, and much more exciting" compared to Forum Robinsons.



Forum Robinsons was closed last May 1 after operating for 18 years. The mall was used as a COVID-19 vaccination site before it ceased operations.