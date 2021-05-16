LOOK: Rabiya Mateo featured in sand art in Iloilo beach resort

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was once again featured in a sand art in a beach resort in Iloilo City.

A team of artists made the sand art to cheer for Mateo, who hails from Iloilo.

Photo courtesy of Fredman Beach Resort/Edwin Guiquin

A similar sand art featuring Mateo was also made last October to congratulate the latter for her Miss Universe Philippines win.

Mateo sent netizens abuzz after her performance in the preliminary competition of the 69th Miss Universe pageant, occupying the top trending topic on Twitter Saturday morning.

She did not disappoint her throng of followers as she wowed the public in the swimsuit round donning a yellow two-piece, showcasing her impressive pasarela walk which complemented her curves.

She returned to the stage for the evening gown competition where she brought the sunshine that was missing in her national costume the day earlier, dazzling in a popping yellow Furne Amato creation.

The Filipina beauty queen is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Mateo is the first representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be aired live on A2Z channel.

