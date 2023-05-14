Michelle Dee of Makati City is crowned Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 during the coronation night in Pasay City on May 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee looked back at her journey as she thanked everyone who made her victory possible.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dee reflected on her Miss Universe Philippines journey, noting how it was never easy, no matter how many times she competed.

“It's not done until it's won. That has been my mindset not just for this year but for all the times I joined Miss Universe Philippines. No matter how it looks, it was never and it never got easier to prepare for each time I would compete. Each year was full of hard work, sacrifices and risks that I hope pay off at the end,” she wrote.

“Winning this year validates not just to me but to every Filipino that with hard work, perseverance and passion, you can achieve anything,” Dee added.

She then thanked everyone who helped her, including her team, her management, her sponsors and designers, her friends and family, and her supporters.

“Lastly, to my supporters, thank you for cheering me on through my pageant journey. When the going gets tough, your support is what pushes me to keep going,” Dee wrote.

Dee, likewise, dedicated her win to all Filipinos, who she will represent in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

“The next chapter of my pageant journey is no longer my own. It's for each Filipino that I will be representing in El Salvador. Knowing this doesn't just inspire me. It pushes me to work even harder and to dream bigger. It pushes me to do whatever it takes to bring home the Miss Universe crown to the Philippines,” she said.

“#DEEPATAPOS ang laban. Naguumpisa palang tayo,” Dee added.

The 28-year-old beauty queen bested 37 other candidates on Saturday’s coronation night.

Prior to winning the coveted crown, Dee first rose to fame when she won the Miss World Philippines 2019 which earned her a ticket to the Miss World contest in England.

She then joined Miss Universe Philippines 2022, where she settled for the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2023 title.