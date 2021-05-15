What's Catriona Gray’s reaction to Rabiya Mateo’s performance at Miss Universe prelims?

Photos from Catriona Gray and Miss Universe Philippines Instagram accounts

After drawing flak on social media for her supposedly insensitive tweet on the Miss Universe national costume competition, former titleholder Catriona Gray made it clear she is fully supporting Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo at the pageant in Hollywood, Florida.

During the preliminary contest, Gray appeared to be elated with Mateo’s performance particularly with the latter’s yellow evening gown made by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne Amato.

Gray connected the gown to the headpiece that Mateo opted not to wear in the national costume event the day earlier to go with her Philippine flag-inspired outfit.

“Our girl literally said, 'no sun in my natcos? I am the sun,’” Gray tweeted.

Our girl literally said, 'no sun in my natcos? I am the sun.' 🤩💛💛💛 #AribaRabiya — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) May 15, 2021

Matching the hue of the swimsuit she wore earlier in the competition, Mateo shone on stage at the Miss Universe preliminaries on Friday night (early Saturday in Manila) in a yellow long gown paired with what appeared to be sun-inspired earrings.

Amato said the evening gown is a representation of the sun, which symbolizes happiness, strength & vitality.

"Even at 93 million miles away, it warms, illuminates and energizes us, making us feel our best and our brightest," he said on Instagram.

The masterpiece featured a cape with citrine Swarovski crystals, which "added royalty to the gown," said the designer.

A day before the pageant prelims, Gray, the Miss Universe 2018, drew criticism from Filipinos online over a list of countries that she thought stood out at the national costume show.

Her list, which included Indonesia, Nepal, Peru, Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam, notably left out the Philippines.

In another tweet, Gray explained that her picks in the national costume segment was not based on the performance of the candidates, but solely on the costumes.

Hours later, she acknowledged Mateo's performance on the runway in an Instagram Stories post, saying she's excited to see what the Iloilo native could bring during the preliminary competition.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila) as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

Related video: