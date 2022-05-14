Kaladkaren turns emotional while showing Karen Davila her new home

Screenshot from Karen Davila's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Celebrity impersonator Jervi Li, who is better known as Kaladkaren, turned emotional while showing her new home to the person who helped launch her career, Karen Davila.

In Davila's vlog released Saturday, Kaladkaren, said the broadcaster's recognition of her talent gave her the opportunity to afford a new home.

"I’m very happy where I am at the moment. I’m also very thankful sa inyo rin po. Kung hindi po dahil sa inyo, hindi ko makukuha ‘yung mga pangarap ko sa buhay. Kasi pwede mo naman akong i-shutdown when I was starting but you supported me," Kaladkaren said.

"Kung hindi naman dahil sa support mo at sa mga taong tumulong sa’kin along the way hindi ko makukuha ’tong kung anong meron ako ngayon," she added.

Kaladkaren said that it made her grateful for all the blessings she receives and to give back to others.

"Kung meron man akong isang natutunan, give and you will receive. Let’s be helpful and let’s always be grateful to all the things that we receive in life kasi one day hindi mo alam ikaw din ‘yung mangangailangan," she said.

The comedienne said that Davila was their first visitor: "Ang saya, tsaka ikaw pa ‘yung una kong bisita, nauna ka pa sa nanay ko," she said in jest.

Kaladkaren said that it was her dream to have her new home as she lived at their grandparents' when they were still young.

"Simula po nung bata kami, nakikitira kami sa lola namin. We didn’t have our own house. Both my parents were OFWs, so kami, pinaalaga kami roon sa lolo’t lola ko why they were abroad. Never kaming nagkaroon ng sariling bahay until nung high school ako," the comedienne said.

"So, lumipat kami sa Bulacan, my parents lived there ta's sabi ko sa sarili ko na once na makapagtrabaho ako, makapag-ipon ako ng pera, bibili ako ng sarili kong bahay," she added.

Despite their political differences, Kaladkaren credited Karla Estrada's help to invest in their home.

"I believe in democracy, lahat naman tayo may karapatang bumoto ng kung sino sa tingin nila ang karapat-dapat. Iba man ang presidente, iba ang presidente ko, iba naman ‘yung level of friendship natin."

RELATED VIDEO: