Thinking of getting an e-bike? Check out this roadshow

MANILA -- Own the Roads Co. continues its advocacy of promoting the use of e-bikes with the next installment of its E-bike Village Roadshow.

Many commuters started using bicycles for transportation during the pandemic to get around because of the restrictions. For those who have discovered the efficiency of commuting by bicycle, many have continued to do so as it is an efficient way to get around Metro Manila traffic and at the same time, enjoy the health benefits of exercise.

E-bikes, or pedal-assist bicycles, provide an alternative for those who are not as physically able or would want a less tiring way to commute by bicycle. While these bicycles have rechargeable electric motors, riders still have to pedal for the e-bike move. But because of the motor, pedaling is much easier and lets the rider easily tackle hilly terrain or carry heavier loads like groceries.

While e-bikes used to be prohibitively expensive, prices have gone down in the past couple of years due to more accessible batteries and more manufacturers making their own e-bikes. For the curious, these come in many shapes, sizes, use cases, and price ranges.

“It's about time we did something like this. I don't think anything like this is being done. What we're doing is we're bringing the product to the end buyers rather than doing it in a public place.,” said Dino Guingona, founder of Own The Roads.

By holding it in a village or subdivision, visitors can check out and try the bicycles first hand while assuring the e-bike vendors that their merchandise is safe and secure as the bikes can only be ridden inside the gated community.

Here are some of the bicycles that were displayed during the first roadshow held last January in Wack Wack.

Up-and-coming Taiwanese manufacturer BESV showed a whole range of e-bikes from commuter tri-fold bikes all the way to fully tricked out full suspension mountain bikes. Wide thick wheeled bikes are very hard and heavy to pedal, but are the best way to ride on pothole ridden streets and roads. Because of the pedal-assist motor, even the not-so-well conditioned can ride bikes like this café racer inspired e-bike by COSWHEEL. Another variation of the thicker wheeled e-bike is this folding HIMO. More compact and can be folded and best for those with limited living and storage space. A compelling use case was this delivery e-bike outfitted with a roof and full-sized food thermal bag. The rider said that this was much cheaper than a motorcycle, and even cheaper to maintain because he didn’t need to spend on gas. Many guests tried out the Venture from Chinese company Nakto. The bike comes with a step through frame that women can ride even while wearing skirts. The Venture is specially specced for the Philippines with a suspension fork and a more powerful motor. Many car and motorcycle marques have also started making e-bikes like this droolworthy Ducati e-bike.

Besides bikes, accessories like helmets, protective gear, and tools will also be on display. Special deals and discounts will be offered for customers during the roadshow.

The Own the Roads Co. Village Roadshow Series 2 opens at 8 a.m. on May 13 and 14 at the West Triangle Gymnasium, Daily Mirror cor. Bulletin St., West Triangle in Quezon City. Admission is free.