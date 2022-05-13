Former CCP chairman Baltazar Endriga dies

MANILA -- Baltazar Endriga, former chairman and president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), passed away last May 11.

He was 82.

The sad news was announced on Thursday by Chris Millado, who is currently CCP's vice president and artistic director.

He shared the poster for CCP's memorial mass and tribute for Endriga set on Sunday, May 14, at Heritage Park Chapel.

In his tribute, Millado lauded Endriga for being "passionate to the end."

"His was a firebrand kind of leadership. Mr. Endriga, 'Bal' in smaller circles, was impatient with what he considered as bureaucratic red tape that would delay pertinent decisions and projects," he said.

"He once led CCP employees to demolish illegal structures at the CCP complex. He fought long and hard for the CCP’s claim to the land, a case which stretched through several administrations and finally found resolution under his leadership," he added.

According to Millado, Endriga was admitted to the hospital last March due to a "serious health condition."

He did not give further details, only recalling their last conversation.

"After telling of his serious health condition, he immediately vented his frustration about recent goings-on at the CCP and only stopped when I told him he was hyperventilating. 'Gagaling din ako, Chris,' he said before parting," he said.

Millado went on: "A few minutes after the call, he sent a text message [saying], 'Can't get CCP off my mind. My attachment to the institution is extremely deep, strong, profound! Can't blame me. The attachment is forged in blood, sweat, tears and money!' That was the last message I received from Bal."

Endriga served as CCP president from 1995 to 1998, and as chairman of from 2001 to 2003.

He was part of the Board of Directors from 2010 until his passing.