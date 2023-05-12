Miss PH Earth winner reveals other pageants courted her

MANILA -- Newly crowned Miss Philippines Earth Yllana Marie Aduana revealed that several national pageants in the country invited her to apply to be one of their candidates.

“A lot of people were actually clamoring me to join other pageants more than Miss Philippines Earth, but you know the heart wants what it wants and this is where my heart is,” Aduana said in an exclusive interview at the Gluta Estetica clinic launch in Taguig.

As the new Miss Philippines Earth, the Laguna beauty wants to raise awareness for and educate the public on the importance of the environment, citing the recent oil spill in Mindoro.

“This is a very disheartening reality that climate catastrophes like oil spills are happening... As your Miss Ph Earth it is my responsibility to spread awareness to what really is happening around us” she said

Aduana joined the 2021 edition of the pageant and finished in the top 10. But strongly believing in her dreams, she didn't give up.

“I feel like this is the most advocacy-driven pageant out there and... the reason why I came back is because my heart belongs to Miss Philippines Earth and I wanted to promote education which is the theme of my non-profit organization right now,” she added.

Aduana will represent the country in the upcoming Miss Earth pageant in Vietnam.