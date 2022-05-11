Fashion veteran Fanny Serrano passes on at 74

MANILA -- Design stalwart Fanny Serrano, who made an indelible mark mark in hair, make-up and fashion styling, passed on Monday night at 74, more than a year he suffered a massive stroke.

Serrano previously survived a stroke in 2016.

“Papa died peacefully in his sleep between 8:45 to 9 p.m. last night at his residence in Morato, Quezon City,“ his daughter Patpat Miranda told ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

“Ang prayer lang namin huwag siyang masyadong maghirap,“ Miranda related. “And our Lord gave that to him, the blessing of moving on in his sleep.”

Felix Fausto Jr. in real life, Serrano carved a distinctive name in the hair and fashion industry, beginning in the 1970s, defining glamor in showbiz through many of his muses, including Sharon Cuneta, Lorna Tolentino, Amy Austria, among others.

“Pamilya na kami ni Fanny nung teenager pa lang ako,“ recalled Austria. “Marami kaming pinagdaanan at lagi andy'an siya para damayan ka.“

Miranda expressed her gratitude to the outpouring of sympathy and remembrances about Serrano on social media . “Thankful ako sa lahat ng tribute. It comforts our hearts, coming from people whom he touched in his lifetime.”

The family has yet to finalize funeral arrangements for Serrano.