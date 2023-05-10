Zambales mango festival returns after 3 years

Handout

The Dinamulag Mango Festival of Zambales has returned after a three-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A highlight of the festival is a parade featuring street dancers in mango-inspired costumes. The Ibaile Street Dancers of the capital town of Iba bested other competing municipal contingents during the event, dubbed the Zambayle Street Dancing Parade and Showdown.

The Dinamulag Mango Festival also featured sporting events, mango-picking at the orchards, an agri-tourism trade fair, motocross and bicycle races, a mango congress, concerts, socio-civil activities, and a beauty pageant.

The 9-day festival is named after the dinamulag or carabao variety which was declared by the Guinness Book of World Records in 1995 as the sweetest mango in the world.

Zambales governor Hermogenes Ebdane Ebdane Jr. hopes that the festival will further boost the local economy in terms of registered tourism enterprises and visitor arrivals.