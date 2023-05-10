Some of the candidates in the preliminary interview of Miss Universe Philippines 2023. YouTube/Empire Philippines

MANILA -- Pageant fans got to know this year's Miss Universe Philippines candidates during their preliminary interview on Wednesday.

In the event, which was streamed live on the YouTube page of Empire Philippines, aspirants from different parts of the country were given a set of questions by a panel of judges.

Aside from telling something interesting about themselves, they were also made to share their thoughts about being "influential," and balancing traditional values with modern-day aspirations.

The delegates also spoke of what the South Sea pearl means to them, and the importance of supporting locally made products.

Among the representatives who had unique stories to tell were those from Agusan del Norte, who is a psoriasis warrior; Apayao, who worked seven jobs to make ends meet; and Benguet, who wore her wedding dress to the pre-pageant competition.

Watch the preliminary interview of Miss Universe Philippines 202 candidates below: