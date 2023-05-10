Kirk Bondad confirms breakup with Kathleen Paton

Kathleen Paton and Kirk Bondad. Instagram/Kirk Bondad

MANILA -- Model Kirk Bondad on Wednesday broke his silence on his breakup with Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton.

In an Instagram post, the Mister World Philippines 2022 titleholder revealed that they decided to end their relationship two months ago.

"I'm happy to say that it was a mutual and mature decision," he said. "While it's never easy to part ways with someone you care about deeply, we both knew that it was the best thing for us at this time."

"Please know that we're doing well, and we're excited to see what the future holds. Thank you," he added.

Bondad, who also won the Century Tuna Superbods contest last year, went on to remind his social media followers that "the value of oneself is never determined by the person you're with, but by how you carry yourself through life."

"It's essential to remember that you are a complete person, and your worth is not tied to your relationship status. It's okay to take time for yourself, to heal, and to grow as an individual," he said.

Paton has yet to make a public statement about the matter.