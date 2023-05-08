Recap: Jericho, Bea, Paulo join star-studded 'Ang Larawan' concert

The star-studded cast and artistic staff of 'Contra Mundum' gather at the courtyard of the Metropolitan Theater before the concert. Gian Carlo Vizcarra

MANILA -- Fans regularly see Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino display their acting skills on the big screen and on TV. However, it is not every day that you get to see them perform in a theater for a musical.

The three stars made their theatrical debut as part of the star-studded cast of the musical concert, “Contra Mundum,” held last Saturday night at the Metropolitan Theater.

Without a doubt, “Contra Mundum” is an ambitious production with three sets of cast members for the lead roles. Producers Celeste Legaspi, Girlie Rodis and Aaron Veloso made this musical event happen, as they brought to life National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin’s “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino,” originally a four-hour English play that was reduced to a two-and-a half hour presentation when it was first staged on radio station DZPI on May 25, 1953.

The play became “Larawan” after Cecile Guidote-Alvarez tasked Krip Yuson and Franklin Osorio to translate it to the vernacular. It was staged by Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) in 1969 with a powerhouse cast, led by Rita Gomez as Candida and Lolita Rodriguez as Paula, with Leopoldo Salcedo as Tony Javier.

A decade later, Rodriguez and Charito Solis played the Marasigan sisters, with Phillip Salvador as Tony. At the helm was Lino Brocka.

Through the years, other versions of “Larawan” were staged, with many actors stepping into the shoes of the leads.

Behn Cervantes directed “Larawan” in 1982 for Dulaang UP, with Barbara Perez as Candida and Susan Valdez as Paula, Tony Mabesa, Dennis Marasigan and Chris Michelena.

Nonon Padilla gave life to “Larawan” for Tanghalang Pilipino in 1989, with Tessie Tomas as Candida and Noemi Manikan-Gomez as Paula. At that time, Ricky Davao made his stage debut as Tony.

In 1992, Gomez reprised her role as Paula, with Celeste Legaspi as Candida. John Arcilla was the Tony then.

“Ang Larawan: The Musical” by maestro Ryan Cayabyab was staged by Musical Theater Philippines. Badong Bernal did the stage design and costumes. The star-studded cast included Legaspi as Candida, Zsa Zsa Padilla as Paula, Davao reprising his Tony Javier, and Hajji Alejandro as Don Perico.

Dawn Zulueta played Elsa Montes, Mikee Cojuangco as Patsy, Carla Martinez as Doña Loleng, Fides Cuyugan-Asencio as Doña Irene and Armida Siguion-Reyna as Doña Upeng. The following year, Rachel Alejandro played Paula.

In 1993, a back-to-back staging of “Larawan” was done, with Gina Alajar as Candida and Malou de Guzman as Paula for the English version and Joy Soler de Castro as Candida and Nieves Campa as Paula.

Seven decades later, the musical concert “Contra Mundum” gave life anew to Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan,” with a star-studded cast.

While some of the actors reprised their roles in previous productions, such as Legaspi, Alejandro, Davao, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Nonie Buencamino, Roeder Camañag, Jaime Fabregas, Hajji Alejandro, Nanette Inventor, Dulce and Sandino Martin, others impressively made their theatrical debut in “Ang Larawan: The Concert.”

Avelino, who was in the 2017 award-winning film version directed by Loy Arcenas, made his theatrical debut as Tony Javier in “Contra Mundum.”

Alonzo was apparently thrilled to be part of “Contra Mundum,” as she was seen excitedly talking to Rosales briefly onstage on curtain call. She even made an Instagram post to say she enjoyed performing onstage for the first time.

Alonzo dauntlessly sang, danced and acted onstage as she played Elsa Montes, the girl who brought conga to Manila.

Meanwhile, Rosales proved his versatility singing, dancing and acting, too as he essayed the suave Tony. He and Karylle (as Paula) even had kissing scenes onstage.

Alonzo and Rosales probably ticked an item on their bucket list to accomplish doing theater after two decades in the business.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab brilliantly reworked the musical score of “Contra Mundum,” as he conducted the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) onstage. Stage director was Chris Millado.

New additions to the “Contra Mundum” cast were Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante as Candida, Karylle and Agot Isidro as Paula, Markki Stroem as Charlie Dacanay, Mitch Valdes as Doña Loleng.

Audie Gemora as Don Miguel, Nonoy Froilan as Don Lorenzo Marasigan, Bodjie Pascua as Don Alvaro, Kakki Teodoro as Patsy.

Mikkie Bradshaw Volante and Kakai Bautista played vaudeville stars Violet and Susan, respectively. Nyoy Volante as Pulis Tinio and Jojit Lorenzo as Pulis Bernal.

In the audience were Janine Gutierrez, Maja Salvador, Dominic Roque, Film Development Council of the Philippines chairman Tirso Cruz III and wife Lyn Ynchausti, Yael Yuzon, and Morissette and husband Dave Lamar.