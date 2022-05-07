Mister International kings gather for Mister PH pageant launch

Mister International 2014 Neil Perez of the Philippines, Mister International 2018 Trinh Van Bao of Vietnam, and Mister International 2017 Seung Hwan Lee of South Korea are feted by hotelier Cielo Ortega-Reboredo at Okada Manila, which will host Mister International. Courtesy Cielo Reboredo

More pageants are set to hold their coronation after the election fever.

After the finals of Miss World Philippines on June 5, and the preliminary competitions of Binibining Pilipinas, it’s the turn of Mister International Philippines 2022 to hold their coronation in Manila.

Four Mister International kings gathered this week in Manila to launch the local franchise now under the management of pageant veterans, lawyers Manuel Deldio – pageant president and national director – and Ameer Gamama, and Makoy Manlapaz among others.

The Philippines’ Neil Perez, Mister International 2014; Vietnam’s Trinh Van Bao, Mister International 2018; and South Korea’s Seung Hwan Lee, Mister International 2017 were feted on Friday by hotelier Cielo Ortega-Reboredo at Okada Manila where Mister International Philippines will be held June 27.

Aside from sports and wellness, Deldio and Gamama told ABS-CBN News that the pageant will focus on the so-called “distinctively handsome” standard mixture of talent, intelligence and community advocacies of candidates.

The winner will compete in the Mister International, considered one of the top male global pageants founded in 2006 with more than 70 countries-participants.