What luxury cars does Harry Styles own

These days, British pop musician Harry Styles might be as well known for his flamboyant, gender-fluid fashion style as his chart-topping tunes. Now, following a small role in Christopher Nolan’s World War I epic Dunkirk (2017), Styles is targeting Hollywood full-on with two more upcoming movies: My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling – which was directed by and stars his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Styles was recently spotted on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, a 50s-set thriller, clad in a chic vintage suit and behind the wheels of a stylish vintage motor. But what about the star’s real-life transport choices? Recently, he was seen driving a classic 1972 Ferrari Dino in Los Angeles and steering a vintage speed boat off the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

A look through his entire collection – from Ferrari and Jaguar to Audi and Range Rover – reveals one clear trend: the singer-songwriter has a keen eye for classic vintage cars and distinctive design lines. Let’s take a closer peek inside his garage.

Ferrari California: The Ferrari California combines the racing specs the Italian manufacturer is known for with the daily usability people look for on their morning commute. Although his other cars may suggest otherwise, Styles, 27, seems to enjoy the incongruous class the California screams when spotted cruising around in London.

Audi R8 Coupe: Styles once treated himself to one of the sexiest modern cars out there – the Audi R8 Coupe – and with it, Harry seems to cover a lot of miles, visiting his family in northwest England and fulfilling his band commitments. The German car is known for its relative reliability, but at the same time ticks all the boxes of a loud and fast supercar.

Jaguar E-type: The classic red convertible Jaguar E- Type “roadster” was once considered the sexiest car of all time and seems to be one of Harry’s favourite vehicles. Two of the key characteristics he is looking for in a car are elegant design lines and retro-looking class, and the E-Type seems to be a dreamy mix of both.

Classic Mercedes-Benz: Styles clearly has a penchant for vintage motors and this is another one even older than him: Styles was spotted behind the wheel of the famous Mercedes-Benz 230SL in Hollywood. And who can blame him?

Range Rover Sport: If car enthusiasts were asked to see Range Rover as a method of luxurious transport a few years ago, they would most likely have laughed. Styles owns one of the newest Range Rover models, which combines the classic shape with a newly updated luxe interior design.

Aside from the above, Styles is also believed to own or have owned an old school Porsche 911, a vintage Alfa Romeo Spider and his first car, the Ford Capri. Based on the passion he has for cars new and old, we can expect to see petrolhead Harry behind the wheel of many more exotic motors in the years to come.