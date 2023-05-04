MANILA -- Bianca Gonzalez showed some skin in her fifth solo cover for the local fashion magazine Mega.

The host and celebrity mom said it is a great way to mark another milestone as she recently turned 40.

The May 2023 cover showed the words "nothing to hide" as Gonzalez posed topless for the camera.

"This is my fifth solo Mega cover and I can say that every single cover has been so special to me. From when I was starting out as a host, to flying to Moscow for the Big Fashion Issue, to chopping off my hair to Get Sassooned, to shooting a cover with my firstborn in my tummy, to this now as I turn 40," she said in an Instagram post, which showed a behind-the-scenes look of her magazine shoot.

"It literally takes a village to put a cover together, so thank you to this village," she added.

Gonzalez has been sharing her life with her husband, retired basketball player JC Intal, and their two daughters on her Instagram page.

Aside from her hosting stints, she is also busy with her podcast and vlog series titled "Paano Ba 'To," which is based on her book on personal life lessons.