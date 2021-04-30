Antipolo Cathedral gets Vatican nod to join global rosary marathon vs COVID-19

MANILA—Pope Francis has chosen Antipolo Cathedral to join a global rosary marathon praying for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the church — also called the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage — said the event will be broadcast live by Vatican media midnight of May 7, Philippine time.

“The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is chosen by the Pontifical Council for Promotion of the New Evangelization in the Vatican as one of the Marian Sanctuaries to participate in a marathon of prayer in the whole month of May to end the pandemic. This is an initiative of His Holiness, Pope Francis,” the cathedral said.

“The Antipolo is asked to pray the Holy Rosary for the intentions of all the families..”

Francis will kick off a worldwide monthlong prayer for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vatican earlier announced.

The Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization said that it was the deep desire of the pontiff that May would "be dedicated to a prayer marathon with the theme 'Prayer to God went up incessantly from the whole Church'."

In the Philippines, May has traditionally been dedicated to honor Mary, when Filipino Catholics offer flowers and prayers to her various shrines and venerated images.

The Philippines has recorded more than 1 million coronavirus infections and more than 69,000 active cases to date.