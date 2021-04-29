'Always clean, walang sayang': Paula Peralejo sees beauty of tiny house living

MANILA -- Living in Boracay for almost two months has made Paula Peralejo realize a lot of things, such as the beauty of tiny house living.

The former actress made the statement in a lengthy Instagram post early this week, citing some of the quality of life improvements she and her family have been enjoying as compared to living in a bigger home in Manila.

Some of these include less time cleaning the house and having a pantry that is "just right" for their everyday needs.

"A tiny home suits us well. I don't spend a lot of time cleaning, I don't think a lot about how to make the home 'prettier' cause I'm thinking 'more stuff to clean.' And I guess my fave is since we have a tiny kitchen, our pantry is just right -- we buy what we need, and we use everything. Walang sayang," she said.

"Back home, our pantry is always full for some reason, but we always go out to buy more stuff. Here, with the market being a walk away, we buy what we need," she continued. "I somehow manage to make the meals we need with just a pot and a pan (although I cannot bake here). And because our space is so limited in the kitchen, I clean right away -- which means our kitchen is also always clean."

Posting her beach view in Boracay, Peralejo said she is open to the idea of having a tiny house that is slightly bigger than what they have now, as well as items such as collapsible kitchen tools to suit their new lifestyle.

"If you live in a place where everything is walkable or easy to commute to, and have amazing nature as your backyard, tiny home living is very possible while living life doing the things that soothe your soul," she said.

Best known for her role in the youth-oriented series "Tabing Ilog," Peralejo describes herself as a "child advocate" who shares her motherhood and travel experiences on social media.

