Panitikang Pinoy ibinida sa London Book Fair 2023

LONDON - Ibinida ng Pilipinas ang samu’t saring akdang Pilipino sa London Book Fair 2023 habang ipinagdiwang naman sa Philippine Embassy ang Buwan ng Panitikan sa pamamagitan ng pagbasa ng mga tula.

Biyaheng United Kingdom ang mga kwentong Pinoy sa muling pagsali ng Pilipinas sa London Book Fair. Isa ang booth ng National Book Development Board (NBDB) Philippines sa mahigit isang libong exhibitors sa Olympia, London na kalahok ngayong taon.

Kasama ang ilang publishers at content creators, ibinida ng ahensya sa international agents ang panitikang Pilipino gaya ng comic books, fiction, romance, at children's literature.

“It is very important for the Philippines to be a part of all of these book fairs and also to show that there is a wealth of content in the Philippines, that we have many stories. We have many academic works as well, and also to show that we are part of the community that values literacy, values books as a good tool for education, for entertainment and for everyone’s use,” sabi ni Ruth Catabijan, Business Development Manager, St. Matthews Publishing Corporation.

“The Philippines is an emerging market in terms of book publishing. Mahalaga siguro na noong panahon ng pandemya, nagkaroon ang mga tao na muling i-rediscover ang halaga ng mga aklat sa buhay nila; at muli tayong nagbasa. Muli nating nakita ang ating mga sarili na hawak ang mga pahina ng libro. Mahalagang punto ito na dapat nating susugan palagi na books are really essential in our lives,” sabi ni Kristian Cordero, may-ari ng Savage Mind Bookshop.

Umabot sa tatlumpung libong bisita, publishing professionals at content creators na nagmula sa halos isang daang bansa ang nakiisa sa London Book Fair.

Dito, imbes na mismong libro, ibinenta ng mga kinatawan ng publishing industry ang rights ng kanilang mga akda para sa global distribution and adaptation sa iba’t ibang medium, gaya ng print, audio, TV, film at digital channels.

“We, basically, deal with self-published authors. We give them a chance to be discovered we also give them the chance to gain traction by social media publicity, online advertising, YouTube advertising, and book reviews,” sabi ni James Neil Pedroso, Sales Manager, Urlink Print & Media.

Kasabay naman ng selebrasyon ng National Literature Month ngayong Abril, ipinagdiwang din sa Sentro Rizal sa Philippine Embassy ng Pilipinas ang panitikang Pilipino.

Tampok sa okasyon ang mga tulang sumasalamin sa kultura at kasaysayan na ibinahagi ng ilang Filipino poets.

“I saw for myself the quality of Philippine publications. I was riveted by the examples, and the cleverness of the children’s books, in which I am very much interested. I see their potential as introductions to Philippine life in the two national languages of English and Filipino. I saw how they can draw foreign readers,” pahayag ni Ambassador Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Philippine Embassy sa London.

“Our creatives and our authors, and our stories deserve more. Before we were in the back, but now we must be in front and center,” sabi ni Charisse Aquino-Tugade, Executive Director, NBDB Philippines.

Sa tulong ng overseas Pinoys, hangad ng National Book Development Board na maipaabot, hindi lang sa bawat isla ng Pilipinas ang mga kwento at obrang Pilipino na tiyak hahangaan ng buong mundo.

