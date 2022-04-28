MANILA -- Two popular characters from the Japanese animation film studio Studio Ghibli are featured in a new campaign for the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 (MRT-3).

Chihiro and Kaonashi of the hit 2001 movie "Spirited Away" were shown riding the MRT-3 in a promotional photo released by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday.

The post, which also tagged the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, seeks to encourage the public to avail of free MRT-3 rides, which have been extended until May 30.

"Maging si Chihiro at Kaonashi, hindi nagpahuli sa libreng sakay sa DOTr MRT-3, na extended pa until May 30!" DOTr said.

"Hindi rin nila mapigilang mapangiti dahil sa mabilis at malamig na biyahe rito. Sana kayo rin!"

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced the free rides at the MRT-3 from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of its rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation, which was done in partnership with Japanese-led Sumitomo Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, resulted in the trains running at 60 kilometers per hour (kph) from its previous speed of 25 kph, according to Duterte.