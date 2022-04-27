MANILA – Makati’s Michelle Dee emerged as a frontrunner in the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, taking home six special awards, on Wednesday.

Michelle Dee (Makati) bags 6 special awards:



Miss Kumuniverse

Miss Creamsilk

Face of Essentials by Belo

Miss Jojo Bragais

Miss The Medical City

Miss Savepoint#MissUniversePhilippines2022 #MissUniversePhilippines pic.twitter.com/cK8L2njcxZ — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) April 27, 2022

Dee, the 2019 Miss Universe Philippines titlist, was among the 32 finalists who took the stage at Okada Manila for the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown rounds.

The grand event, which included reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu as one of the judges, will determine the top 15 finalists to be announced at the April 30 coronation night. A 16th finalist, to be selected through online voting, will join them.

Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, was a sponsor favorite on Wednesday, as she clinched six brand awards: Miss Kumuniverse, Miss Creamsilk, Face of Essentials Belo, Miss Jojo Bragais, Miss The Medical City, and Miss Savepoint.

Miss Pasay Celeste Cortesi, the 2018 Miss Earth Philippines titleholder, meanwhile, got two special awards: Miss Avana and Miss Aqua Boracay.

Celeste Cortesi (Pasay) wins 2 awards:



Miss Avana

Miss Aqua Boracay#MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniversePhilippines2022 pic.twitter.com/1CjhYz2h9s — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) April 27, 2022

Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx, who finished 3rd runner-up in the 2020 Miss Universe Philippines pageant, wore two special-award sashes on Wednesday: Frontrow Choice Queen and Miss MG Cars.

Miss Taguig Katrina Llegado, the Philippines’ representative to the 2019 Reina Hispanoamericana pageant, similarly received two awards: Miss Philippines Airlines and Miss CAD.

The coronation night will be held Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with three Miss Universe titlists as hosts: the Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach, France’s Iris Mittenaere, and South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Tebow.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez will crown her successor, with Sandhu as special guest.

The finals will be streamed live and for free on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and iWantTFC.

