Chef Him Uy de Baron, Rustan's tie up for online cooking classes

Some of the dishes prepared during the April 15 session of "Himpossible Recipes." Handout

MANILA -- Chef Him Uy de Baron, the man behind restaurant concepts such as Nomama Artisanal Ramen and Cocina Peruvia, is holding online cooking classes this year to elevate people's dining experience at home amid the pandemic.

He has collaborated with Rustan's, where he also serves as a restaurant consultant at one of its cafes, for "Himpossible Recipes" classes on Zoom until December.

The ingredients for each session will be portioned and delivered to the participants by Rustan's, which will also provide recipes and an e-catalog of kitchen tools and equipment for purchase if needed.

The luxury department store will also give out prizes to students during question and answer portions of select classes.

"Rustan's will take care of the participants' hardware, whether these are electric appliances that will make cooking a lot more convenient or dinnerware to showcase the hard work they put in and present the food well," Uy de Baron said in a statement.

The chef held his first "Himpossible Recipes" class last April 15, with the theme "Izakaya Night."

He prepared canapes such as Chopped Tuna Tataki with Shiso, Soy and Sesame, and Enoki wrapped in Bacon Glazed with Tare.

These were paired with cocktails by elixir emissary David Ong and David Abalayan, such as Smoke and Coffee (scotch whiskey, whiskey coffee, vermouth, honey) and Swing (strawberry gin, sunflower syrup, lemon).

For more details about the cooking classes, visit the social media pages of "Himpossible Recipes."