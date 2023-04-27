MANILA -- The Ateneo University Press is set to release the authorized English translation of "Para Kay B," the debut novel of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee.

"For B (or How Love Devastates Four out of Every Five of Us)" was translated from Filipino by Noelle De Jesus, and is now available for pre-order at the Ateneo University Press at a 15% discount.

The book will be released this May.

"Para Kay B" revolves around five stories, each depicting a different perspective on romance.

It was adapted for the stage by Palanca Award-winning writer Eljay Castro Deldoc and Tabsing Kolektib in 2017.

Earlier this year, Lee released the novel's sequel, "Lahat ng B."