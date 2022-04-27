Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has updated its 2022 roster following the withdrawal of three of its candidates.

In a statement, the organization said Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc, and Iman Franchesca Cristal have opted to not push through with this year's competition.

Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Joanna Marie Rabe, and Ma. Isabela David.

"We thank them for their time and wish them well in their future plans," BPCI said, saying it has accepted the withdrawal of the three candidates.

Below is the updated Bb. Pilipinas 2022 roster:

1. Stacey Daniella Gabriel

2. Krizzia Lynn Moreno

3. Diana Joy Pinto

4. Jane Darren Genobisa

5. Karen Laurrie Mendoza

6. Elda Louise Aznar

7. Graciella Sheine Lehmann

8. Nicole Budol

9. Natasha Ellema Jung

10. Fatima Kate Bisan

11. Esel Mae Pabillaran

12. Leslie Avila

13. Patricia Ann Tan

14. Joanna Day

15. Nyca Mae Bernardo

16. Jeriza Uy

17. Chelsea Fernandez

18. Joanna Marie Rabe

19. Ira Patricia Malaluan

20. Ma. Isabela David

21. Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza

22. Joanna Ricci Alajar

23. Nicole Borromeo

24. Patricia Samantha Go

25. Annalena Lakrini

26. Cyrille Payumo

27. Jessica Rose McEwen

28. Gabrielle Camille Basiano

29. Mariella Esguerra

30. Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan

31. Yllana Marie Aduana

32. Anna Carres De Mesa

33. Mary Justinne Punsalang

34. Christine Juliane Opiaza

35. Diana Mackey

36. Jannine Navarro

37. Eiffel Janell Rosalita

38. Ethel Abellanosa

39. Jasmine Omay

40. Roberta Angela Tamondong



BPCI top honcho Ginez Enriquez told ABS-CBN News they are now preparing for the grand Santacruzan of the candidates on May 14.

Carrying the theme #BinibiniSisterhood, the 40 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized. -- Report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News