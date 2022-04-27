MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has updated its 2022 roster following the withdrawal of three of its candidates.
In a statement, the organization said Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc, and Iman Franchesca Cristal have opted to not push through with this year's competition.
Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Joanna Marie Rabe, and Ma. Isabela David.
"We thank them for their time and wish them well in their future plans," BPCI said, saying it has accepted the withdrawal of the three candidates.
Below is the updated Bb. Pilipinas 2022 roster:
1. Stacey Daniella Gabriel
2. Krizzia Lynn Moreno
3. Diana Joy Pinto
4. Jane Darren Genobisa
5. Karen Laurrie Mendoza
6. Elda Louise Aznar
7. Graciella Sheine Lehmann
8. Nicole Budol
9. Natasha Ellema Jung
10. Fatima Kate Bisan
11. Esel Mae Pabillaran
12. Leslie Avila
13. Patricia Ann Tan
14. Joanna Day
15. Nyca Mae Bernardo
16. Jeriza Uy
17. Chelsea Fernandez
18. Joanna Marie Rabe
19. Ira Patricia Malaluan
20. Ma. Isabela David
21. Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza
22. Joanna Ricci Alajar
23. Nicole Borromeo
24. Patricia Samantha Go
25. Annalena Lakrini
26. Cyrille Payumo
27. Jessica Rose McEwen
28. Gabrielle Camille Basiano
29. Mariella Esguerra
30. Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan
31. Yllana Marie Aduana
32. Anna Carres De Mesa
33. Mary Justinne Punsalang
34. Christine Juliane Opiaza
35. Diana Mackey
36. Jannine Navarro
37. Eiffel Janell Rosalita
38. Ethel Abellanosa
39. Jasmine Omay
40. Roberta Angela Tamondong
BPCI top honcho Ginez Enriquez told ABS-CBN News they are now preparing for the grand Santacruzan of the candidates on May 14.
Carrying the theme #BinibiniSisterhood, the 40 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.
Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized. -- Report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News