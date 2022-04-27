Home  >  Life

Bb. Pilipinas updates 2022 roster after withdrawal of 3 candidates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 03:48 PM

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has updated its 2022 roster following the withdrawal of three of its candidates.

In a statement, the organization said Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc, and Iman Franchesca Cristal have opted to not push through with this year's competition.

Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Joanna Marie Rabe, and Ma. Isabela David. 

"We thank them for their time and wish them well in their future plans," BPCI said, saying it has accepted the withdrawal of the three candidates. 

Below is the updated Bb. Pilipinas 2022 roster: 

1. Stacey Daniella Gabriel 
2. Krizzia Lynn Moreno 
3. Diana Joy Pinto
4. Jane Darren Genobisa 
5. Karen Laurrie Mendoza 
6. Elda Louise Aznar 
7. Graciella Sheine Lehmann 
8. Nicole Budol 
9. Natasha Ellema Jung 
10. Fatima Kate Bisan 
11. Esel Mae Pabillaran 
12. Leslie Avila 
13. Patricia Ann Tan
14. Joanna Day
15. Nyca Mae Bernardo 
16. Jeriza Uy 
17. Chelsea Fernandez 
18. Joanna Marie Rabe
19. Ira Patricia Malaluan 
20. Ma. Isabela David
21. Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza 
22. Joanna Ricci Alajar 
23. Nicole Borromeo 
24. Patricia Samantha Go 
25. Annalena Lakrini 
26. Cyrille Payumo 
27. Jessica Rose McEwen 
28. Gabrielle Camille Basiano 
29. Mariella Esguerra 
30. Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan 
31. Yllana Marie Aduana 
32. Anna Carres De Mesa 
33. Mary Justinne Punsalang 
34. Christine Juliane Opiaza 
35. Diana Mackey 
36. Jannine Navarro 
37. Eiffel Janell Rosalita 
38. Ethel Abellanosa 
39. Jasmine Omay 
40. Roberta Angela Tamondong
 
BPCI top honcho Ginez Enriquez told ABS-CBN News they are now preparing for the grand Santacruzan of the candidates on May 14. 

Carrying the theme #BinibiniSisterhood, the 40 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International. 

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized. -- Report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

