Makati eats: Chef Sau's Le Petit Cafe Fleur finally delivers

Chef Sau del Rosario poses at the al fresco dining area of Le Petit Café Fleur in Poblacion, Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Le Petit Café Fleur, the Makati restaurant of celebrity chef Sau del Rosario, finally delivers and for a limited time until the end of April, customers get one free for every Vuco or Hegg Fye or Vananah Walnut Tsokolateh Cake ordered.

Vuco Fye and Vananah Walnut Tsokolateh Cake. Jeeves de Veyra

One year ago, the chef went through a period of reinvention as the nationwide lockdown found him stuck in Angeles, Pampanga. This became a blessing in disguise as he reconnected with his inner baker, coming up with his now legendary Vuco and Hegg Fyes.

These baked treats quickly went viral as foodies from all over couldn’t get enough of his decadent spins on the humble buco and egg pie.

On a practical note, the pies allowed him to survive and even thrive during the pandemic.

“We were able to sustain our business and allowed my staff to hold on to their jobs because of the people who ordered and supported us.,” recalled Del Rosario.

Le Petit Café Fleur, which he opened early this year in Makati's hip Poblacion district, marks Del Rosario’s return to the Metro Manila food scene. Family-sized servings of the restaurant's best-sellers, as well as his pies, are now available for delivery.

The restaurant is currently open on a limited capacity as it observes MECQ regulations. Dining in the Bali-inspired al fresco section is the best way to enjoy Del Rosario’s food, although the section could only accommodate only a few guests because of current IATF regulations.

Delivery is really the best way to go to bring Café Fleur’s food and flavors to more customers.

“Personally, I never liked eating food in the boxes. But because of COVID, it became the most practical convenient way to eat safe. I chose to do family platters and limited food from our menu. I only picked the food that will maintain its quality when we deliver them to our picky clienteles,” explained Del Rosario.

Le Petit Café Fleur's menu is like a time machine that takes diners through Del Rosario’s culinary career. Even the rusted bike on display at the entrance is something the chef used when he was a kid. In his words, it’s “cooking my way into your heart through my travels.”

Chicken a la Plantsa. Jeeves de Veyra

The crowd favorite is the Chicken a la Plantsa, which makes its way from Frida, the Mexican restaurant Del Rosario opened in Pampanga. This version of the butterflied chicken dish is saucy and spicy with hints of chilies.

Another signature dish that’s available for delivery is the Sisig Paella. This honors his roots and is one of the most celebrated entrees in the original Café Fleur in Angeles City. This is Pampanga sisig in all its glory made even better with the savory crunch of soccarat.

Other entrees on the delivery menu are Lamb Shank Caldereta, Duck Leg Cassoulet, and Macadamia Nut Kare Kare with Crispy Truffled Pork Belly.





The lockdown may have slowed down Del Rosario and Le Petit Café Fleur, but there is still much to look forward to from this still blooming restaurant. The chef regularly hosts virtual culinary events from the restaurant’s kitchen and will be launching his summer menu soon.

Le Petit Café Fleur is located at 5893 Enriquez St., Poblacion, Makati City and is open from Tuesday to Sunday. For orders, check out Le Petit Café Fleur’s Instagram and Facebook pages where Del Rosario personally posts updates, promotions, and behind the scenes peeks into the restaurant.

Related video: