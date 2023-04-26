NBA to open biggest store in PH at Mall of Asia

An NBA Store will open at the Mall of Asia on May 4. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The NBA and Titan will open the largest NBA Store in Metro Manila on May 4 at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, it was announced on Wednesday.

To mark the launch of the store, the Larry O’Brien Trophy will be on display at the space and will stay there for a limited time throughout May.

"We're incredibly excited for Titan to open the largest NBA Store in the Philippines in one of the largest shopping malls in Asia," said NBA Asia head of global merchandising Lesley Rulloda.

"Our second NBA Store in Metro Manila will be designed as a destination for our passionate fans to come together and experience a premium retail environment that showcases the most comprehensive selection of official NBA products in the country."

The NBA Store will be located on the second floor of the South Wing Entertainment Mall facing Seaside Boulevard. The 500+ square-meter interactive retail and community space operated by Titan will feature an extensive range of official NBA merchandise and memorabilia, including current and former player jerseys, fan apparel, headwear, footwear, basketballs, and accessories from major brands such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Wilson.

The store will also carry NBA Philippines-branded apparel, including a limited-edition shirt for the store launch.

They will also offer a number of interactive fan elements, including an NBA 2K gaming corner, footprints of notable NBA players and legends, and a half-court with a viewing area featuring a 2.5-meter LED screen across a locally designed mural inspired by basketball’s influence in the country.

Beginning May 4, the NBA Store in SM Mall of Asia will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.