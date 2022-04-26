Among the 32 finalists in the 2022 Miss Universe Philippines pageant are (from left) Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi, Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 3rd runner-up Pauline Amelinckx. Facebook: Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA — The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 competition is in full swing as candidates presented their national costumes, reflecting patriotic elements in meticulously designed outfits.

The preliminary event was streamed via TikTok on Tuesday, and saw candidates taking turns to showcase their costume inspired by unique or signature qualities of their respective home province or city.

One thing all the outfits had in common: the use of Philippine textiles or weaving.

With the theme “Habi,” or weaving, the national costume show this year required all candidates and their designers to incorporate local weaves in at least 30% of their outfits.

“The Philippine textile industry is an integral part of our uniquely beautiful history,” the Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUP) said. “It represents the rich stories and craftsmanship of different tribes and communities throughout the archipelago. It is part of the fabric of our national identity.”

“Aside from promoting our tourism, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization also aims to promote and put forward Filipino textiles and weavings because these are treasures we can't afford to lose. This is an industry we want to continue and help strengthen,” the group added.

This year, 32 finalists are vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

The grand coronation will be held April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena, with three Miss Universe titlists as hosts: the Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach, France’s Iris Mittenaere, and South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Tebow.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will be a special guest, while reigning Miss Universe Philippines Bea Gomez will crown her successor.

The coronation night will be streamed live and for free on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and iWantTFC.