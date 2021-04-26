WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo's makeup routine for Zoom calls

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo showed her bare face in her latest vlog as she granted her fans' request for an everyday makeup tutorial.

The Kapamilya star said she used to cop this look whenever she goes out for lunch with her friends, but now uses it for her Zoom calls as people are encouraged to stay indoors amid the pandemic.

"If I have Zoom meetings, I like fixing myself as well," she said.

"It keeps me sane every time I fix myself, and may kanya-kanya tayong ways on how to cope," she added. "I like fixing my hair, putting on a little makeup just to make me feel good. So there's nothing wrong with that."

Bernardo started her beauty tutorial with what she described as her "most important step," which is using a cold towel on her face.

"So whether I have a glam team or just doing my makeup on my own, hindi ito puwedeng mawala," she said.

"You can use a cold towel or just ice, and you just put it on your face. For me this is very important kasi iba 'yung kapit ng makeup ko every time I do this. I feel like it lasts longer and it's like I'm prepping my skin before I put on moisturizer and makeup," she added.

After using a cold towel, Bernardo brought out two ice globes, but told her viewers that they can also use simple ice cubes for depuffing their face.

She then used moisturizer and lip balm before putting on her "natural" makeup, where she used peach blush, eyebrow pencil, eye shadow, curlash, mascara, eyeliner, powder foundation, highlighter, lipstick, and lip gloss.

"I like medyo peachy tones for my blush because I'm a morena girl. And for me, kapag morena, there's something about oranges or peach na shades na very bagay with that skin tone," she said.

