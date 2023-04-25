Photos from Instagram/Michelle Dee

MANILA -- Michelle Dee stressed the importance of pacing herself and focusing on her "true priorities" as she celebrated her 28th birthday.

The beauty queen and actress took to social media to reveal that she was rushed to the hospital amid the festivities to undergo an operation.

"Just got out of the operating room. All is well and all love," she said on Instagram Stories.

While she has yet to give further details about her condition, Dee reposted an article that said she was brought to the hospital due to "hemorrhage and bleeding."

In a separate post, she reflected on her recent experience. "On my 28th birthday, the Universe has shown me the importance of pacing myself and focusing on my true priorities. I'll keep moving forward with self-care, pursuing my passions, and appreciating life's precious moments."

Dee is one of the candidates of this year's Miss Universe Philippines competition. She finished second to Celeste Cortesi last year and earned the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism title.

In 2019, Dee competed in Miss World and finished in the Top 12.

