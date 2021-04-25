COVID-stricken PNPA cadet attends graduation rites while in quarantine

Police Lieutenant Kenneth Van Encabo, who graduated fourth in his PNPA class, attended the graduation ceremonies online after contracting COVID-19. Photo courtesy of PNPA

It was the childhood dream of Police Lieutenant Kenneth Van Encabo to become a police officer, but never in his wildest dreams did he think that he would graduate with honors at the Philippine National Police Academy.

Encabo, a licensed teacher from Davao City, was ranked fourth out of over 200 cadets in the PNPA Hinirang Class of 2021.

Days before graduating, he tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no symptoms.

Despite being in quarantine, Kenneth still attended his class's graduation last Wednesday virtually through online video conferencing.

He said he was grateful to the academy for not depriving him of the opportunity to be part of the ceremonies.

"It was tough since I can't be with the persons I want to be with especially my family," he said.

"I attended all the programs that day virtually but it did not make the experience less since the personnel and officers of the academy and the PNP have been very supportive to me and even called me personally to congratulate and motivate me."

Besides being one of the PNPA's top cadets, Encabo was also the cadet-in-charge and the editor-in-chief of the PNPA corps publication. He was also an award-winning debater, and was once a team captain of the moot court and debate team.

Encabo admitted that the academy challenged him. He had to adjust to the regimented way of living, the training and activities he was not accustomed to, and the academic pressure.

Now that he has successfully finished the cadetship, Encabo said he is willing to be assigned anywhere and with any unit of the PNP.

Encabo however also said he still aspires to become a lawyer someday.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

