TP’s Jonathan Tadioan and Marco Viaña

MANILA -- In the hallowed halls and theater venues of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, there live and thrive two of the finest actors of their generation, Jonathan Tadioan and Marco Viaña.

Being members of Tanghalang Pilipino’s (TP) Actors Company for more than 10 years, they have become not only mere co-actors on stage but like brothers outside the theater.

Tadioan came to TP sometime in 2005 as a scholar for the Actors Company. After two years, he was accepted as an apprentice. It was in 2009 when he got to play what would become his signature role, Boy Pogi for Layeta Bucoy’s election-themed opus, “Doc Resureccion: Gagamutin Ang Bayan.”

Viaña was a senior college student then. A friend invited him to the CCP one day and there he saw “Doc’s” debut staging as part of the annual Virgin Labfest.

At the time, Viaña said he was “hooked” into a life in theater. He knew he wanted to become a professional actor and TP was first on his mind. Though gifted with show-biz heartthrob features, he opted to stick to theater.

When “Doc Resureccion” was re-staged as part of the 2010 Virgin Labfest’s Revisited Set, Viaña has graduated from college. The festival of untried, untested and yet-to-be staged plays almost always happens every year from mid-June to first week of July. Before 2010 ends, Viaña auditioned and immediately got accepted as scholar for the TP Actors Company.

Tadioan, at the time, has finished his apprenticeship years and promoted to junior member of TP Actors Company. Being the older guy, Tadioan is called “Kuya Tad” by everyone in the group, including Viaña.

Amid all the plays they’ve acted together either as part of the ensemble or in supporting roles, there were four memorable ones.

Jonathan Tadioan and Marco Viaña in 'Pahimakas Ng Isang Ahente"

In 2014, they were part of the critically acclaimed “Pahimakas Ng Isang Ahente,” a Filipino adaptation by National Artist Rolando Tinio of Arthur Miller’s classic play. It was directed by Chris Millado for TP. Viaña played Biff Lowman, the elder son of Willy Lowman. Tadioan alternated with Tata Nanding Josef in portraying Willy, the old salesman battling with insecurity, anxiety and depression.

Jonathan Tadioan and Marco Viaña in 'Tiyo Vanya"

In 2016, they did “Tiyo Vanya,” the Filipino adaptation by Tinio of Anton Chekov’s “Uncle Vanya”. Viaña played Dr. Astroc while Tadioan as the titular character, Tiyo Vanya. It was staged in very limited two-performance only. It was a recital for TP Actors Company after a script analysis class under director Dennis Marasigan.

Jonathan Tadioan and Marco Viaña in 'Katsuri"

And then there was 2019’s “Katsuri” in which the acting tandem of Viaña and Tadioan made waves in the local theater circle. People were crying after every performance, some hugging them like orphans. “Katsuri” is TP’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice And Men,” by writer Bibeth Orteza and directed by her husband, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna.

Tadioan played Toto, who in the original play by Steinbeck is named Lennie Small. In “Katsuri,” the setting is in a hacienda somewhere in the outskirts of Negros Occidental.

Orteza, in an earlier interview, said she decided to name the lead character Toto, in honor of slain activist Toto Patigas in Escalante City. In Steinbeck's novel, the character's original name is Lennie Small.

Viaña played George, the best friend of Toto.

And there have been countless plays in those more-than 10 years together.

“Marco is one of the few brilliant minds on stage. Isa siyang thinking actor. Lahat ng galaw niya sa entablado precise at may reason kung bakit siya gumagalaw,” Tadioan told ABS-CBN News via FB messenger when we asked him to describe Viaña as co-actor.

“Nakikita ko 'yan lagi sa kanya during rehearsals. Lagi siyang may tanong. ‘Yung curiosity niya sa bawat character na ginagawa niya talaga namang detalyado. Lagi siyang may ‘Kuya Tad, ta-try ko lang ito ah’. Yung specificity ng little details niya on stage makikita mo palagi sa kanya. Hindi din siya madamot bilang co-actor. Sabay kayo palagi mag-explore ng possibilities ng characters,” Tadioan added.

He remembered the first time they work together was in TP’s adaptation of “Pinnochio,” Carlo Vergara’s “Zsa Zsa Zaturnahh ze Muzicale” and Malou Jacob’s “Anatomiya ng Korapsyon,” all in 2010. Viaña had just came in the latter part of the year as scholar.

“The first time I saw Marco, I knew he is a leading man material in theater. But he doesn’t like that. Mas gusto niya i-explore ang possibility bilang character actor. Juicy and meaty characters na gustong gusto niyang himayin sa analysis. ‘Yan ang mas gusto niya. Hindi din siya nag-ju-judge ng character base lang sa nabasa niya,” said Tadioan.

Twelve years later and their relationship has become deeper, like siblings.

“Sobrang compassionate ni Marco pagdating sa friends. He would uplift your spirit if you’re down. He is a listener. A good companion and a good Friend.”

Viaña returns the compliment.

“I think opposites kami ni Kuya Tad when it comes to creating the character we’re doing. One example, si Kuya Tad madalas ang nauunang maka-memorya ng mga linya sa amin ng Actors Company, versus ako na halos abutin ng buong rehearsal process bago ko tuluyang magamay ang mga linya ko,” Viaña said.

Another example, he added, is Tadioan’s spontaneity. “Sobrang instinctive ni Kuya Tad, at ako ang mas umaasa pa sa paghihimay ng script lalo noong nagsisimula pa lang ako. Kumbaga ang dami na niyang sandata, na mahihiya kang ka-eksena siya kung hindi mo ginawa ang homework mo kasi palagi siyang handa at maraming baon sa mga eksenang isasalang kasama siya.”

Viaña remembers among the plays they did, it was “Pahimakas Ng Isang Ahente” that tested his acting mettle the most.

“Talagang bugbugan ng puso’t kaluluwa. Mag-ama kami sa dula at hindi madali ang materyal, kaya kitang kita ko yung tindi ng trabaho na binuno ni Kuya Tad sa bawat eksenang ginagawa niya,” he said.

“At sa tingin ko, sa loob ng 12 years na nagkakasama kami sa entablado, Nakita namin na parehong may advantage ang magkaiba naming approach. Kaya natutunan ko sa kanya na mas maging malaya sa pag-atake sa mga eksena. At dumating sa punto na naging advantage ang difference sa approaches namin dahil nakatulong para mas makilala namin ang bawat hinga, kilos at iniisip na kayang-kaya naming saluhin ang isa’t isa kapag nasa entablado kami,” Viaña added.

Viaña is now associate artistic director of TP. He has also tried his hands in set design and directing. He recognizes Tadioan’s contribution to his growth as actor and as a person. Not only to him but his past and present co-actors in TP.

“Higit pa sa kaibigan, mas ‘kuya’ siya sa amin sa Actors Company. Nandyan siya para suportahan ka sa mga panalo mo, para alalayan ka sa mga pagbagsak mo, at para dagukan ka sa mga pagkakataon naliligaw ka o nawawala sa sarili mo.”

In TP’s recent offering, Layeta Bucoy’s “Doc Resureccion: Gagamutin Ang Bayan,” Tadioan and Viaña play first cousins Boy Pogi and Doc Jess Resureccion, respectively. This is “Doc Resureccion” staged and shot like film by theater veteran Dennis Marasigan, ten years after its last staging as part of TP’s 25th season.

Unlike in real life and other cordial roles Tadioan and Viaña essayed, their relationship is the extreme opposite.

Without giving much details, let us just put it this way: If Viaña said after he saw “Doc” in 2009 he got hooked into theater, 12 years later something valuable in him is going to be fish-hooked on stage. And Tadioan is the culprit.

Don’t dare miss this modern classic and see how Tadioan and Viaña light the theater again with their explosive talents. “Doc Resureccion” streams until till April 30. Tickets are available on Ticket2Me.net or through this link.