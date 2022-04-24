Wu Xing is located at the Clark Marriott Hotel in Pampanga. Jeeves de Veyra

CLARK -- Pampanga gets a taste of Chinese fine dining with the opening of Wu Xing at the Clark Marriott Hotel at the Hann Resorts complex.

While this was originally conceptualized as a Cantonese restaurant, Clark Marriott general manager Goeran Soelter pushed for a full-blown Peking duck restaurant with multi-awarded Chinese chef Raymond Yeung at the helm of the restaurant.

Wu Xing chef Raymond Yeung with a Peking duck. Jeeves de Veyra

“Traditional Chinese cuisine was developed through almost 500 years of Chinese history. At Wu Xing, we follow the Beijing style of preparing and cooking our Peking duck using Clark Marriott’s specialized equipment,” Yeung said.

Yeung’s Peking duck is marinated and roasted in a traditional Beijing oven using star apple firewood to bring out the flavors and aroma of the duck. The duck is delightfully rich with the trademark crispy skin. The base option is to have this prepared three ways.

Peking duck rolls. Jeeves de Veyra

The duck is first sliced tableside for diners to admire the glistening fat and appreciate the satisfying crunch as the chef slices through the skin to prepare into rolls with Hoisin and cucumbers.

Cubed Peking duck. Jeeves de Veyra

The duck is then brought out to be diced and made into a filling for lettuce. These are bigger meatier pieces than the minced duck done elsewhere making this a meatier bite. Romaine is also used instead of iceberg lettuce making it easier to hold and eat.

Deep-fried Peking duck. Jeeves de Veyra

What remains of the duck is then deep-fried and served as a separate dish. Duck bones can be made into a soup as an added option.

While the duck is the star of the star of Wu Xing, it alone won’t make for a proper Chinese lauriat.

A sample of Wu Xing's appetizers. Jeeves de Veyra

Check out the menu for dim sum and appetizers. Of note are the deep-fried shimeji mushrooms with dried scallops which are that are addictively munchable while waiting for the main course to come out.

Here's what else you can try at Wu Xing.

Wu Xing adds a touch of indulgence with the Gold Leaf Shrimp Dumpling in Hot & Sour Soup. Jeeves de Veyra From the Master’s Selection menu, this Deep-Fried Tiger Prawn with Shrimp Mousse needs no dipping sauce. Jeeves de Veyra This preparation of Five Spice Beef Cheek is very tender with traditional Chinese flavors. The Signature Dessert Combination consists of flaky crispy Macau Style Egg Tart, Steamed Piggy Bun Mochi and Mango Sago.

Wu Xing surely adds an upscaled option for dining in Pampanga. Function rooms are also available for those looking for private dining or business functions.