Starbucks releases summer drinks, food, merch in PH

Starbucks' Strawberry Acai refreshers. Handout



MANILA -- Starbucks has unveiled its summer lineup of drinks, food, and merchandise in the Philippines.

Among these are the Belgium Chocolate coffee beverages, which come in hot, iced, nitro cold brew, and frappuccino options.

Another new drink is the Cantaloupe Cream Frappuccino, which blends the flavors of melon and milk; Okayama Peach Apple Cold Brew, which mixes peach apple sauce and lemonade; and refreshers such as Strawberry Acai with Lemonade and the creamy Pink Drink with Strawberry Acai.

Starbucks' Happy Giraffe drinkware. Handout

Starbucks' summer food offerings include new items such as the Apple Berry and Creme Cake and Korean Sausage Flauta, and returning treats like Oh My Quesadilla, and Blackout Cake, or chocolate cake with chocolate fudge and dark chocolate frosting.

Themed merchandise, meanwhile, are available in Starbucks stores and the brand's official shops in Lazada and Shopee.

These include the Happy Giraffe drinkware as well as Earth Day Texa cups and reusable water bottles.