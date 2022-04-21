MANILA -- Jeremy Jauncey, dubbed as one of world most influential travellers and the founder of Beautiful Destinations, expressed his love for the Philippines and girlfriend Pia Wurtzbach at the sidelines of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit currently being held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

“Pia is an amazing woman, she’s a special person, pride of the Philippines and amazing partner. I'm very lucky to spend my time with her,“ Jauncey told ABS-CBN News Thursday, amid social media speculations about their engagement.

“Can’t comment about that, I’m afraid ,” Jauncey said laughing. “I’m very happy to be back. Philippines has a special place in my heart, Filipinos are amazing, of course, Pia!”

Jauncey has been tapped by the WTTC Global Summit to re-energize international tourism with the easing of the pandemic after more than two years.

“It’s a huge honor. I feel strongly that travel is a force for good. When people travel, they can have a positive impact on each others’ lives,“ he said. “With Filipinos, I realized how great they are -- and that js the power of travel. I hope i can inspire other people to travel.“

Jauncey also praised the Philippines, which he now considers his second home, since he was was first tapped by the Department of Tourism for its “It’s more fun in the Philippines” campaign.

“The country is blessed with natural resources, kind, hospitable, very warm friendly people -- ingredients for a successful tourism product. Philippines has it all! he said.