WATCH: Former 'PBB' housemate Aljon Mendoza gives tour of humble home

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Aljon Mendoza has granted fans' requests for him to give a tour of his home.

The actor, known to many as the "Shy Charmer ng Pampanga" in the reality show, released a vlog showing his humble abode.

While most celebrity homes are usually glammed up for the camera, Mendoza opted to keep things real as he pointed out old furniture, worn-out items, and cluttered areas of his space.

"Itong mga furniture na ito, 'di na sila bago, guys," he said of the wooden sala set in their living area. "Actually, kasama na namin silang tumanda."

"May sentimental value kami sa mga bagay," he added. "Saka ayos pa naman sila, matibay. Puwede pa naming gamitin. May memories kami kasama itong mga ito, so diyan lang sila."

Mendoza then showed the reclining chair covered by a blanket.

"Kasi nabalatan na 'yung ano niya, parang leather," he said. "Luma na rin kasi ito pero kaya namin siya kini-keep ay dahil ito 'yung ginagamit ng lolo namin noong buhay pa siya. At very comfortable kami 'pag ginagamit namin ito."

Other elements in a typical Filipino house can be spotted in Mendoza's home, from the photo wall with graduation pictures to a kitchen with blue water jugs, a refrigerator with magnets, and a double burner gas stove.

"Medyo marami siyang gamit kaya medyo hindi siya maayos," he admitted, adding, "Ano lang siya, simple lang. Andito pa 'yung mga ulam, 'di pa namin natatabi."

Mendoza then showed his bedroom, describing it as "small but comfortable."

"Itong kuwarto kung makikita niyo, sobrang liit lang talaga. Pero para sa akin, kahit maliit siya, sakto lang siya sa akin saka comfortable naman," he said.

Meanwhile, Mendoza's home also has plenty of outdoor space. His backyard includes a bahay kubo where he can hang out, a basketball court, and a spot for his father to plant some vegetables.

"Dito rin 'yung view namin ng sapa, kasi tabi ng sapa 'yung bahay namin. So 'yun 'yung maganda kasi very probinsya," he said while inside the bahay kubo.

