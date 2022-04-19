Tarlac wins Miss Bikini PH pageant

Zeah Nestle Pala of Tarlac (middle) with the rest of the winners of Miss Bikini Philippines 2021. Screengrab from Promedia's YouTube page

MANILA -- Zeah Nestle Pala of Tarlac was crowned Miss Bikini Philippines 2021 in Vista Alabang, Las Piñas on Monday night.

Aside from the title, Pala won a cash prize of P300,000.

The rest of the winners of Miss Bikini Philippines include Vienne Sirene Luna Feutch of Quezon City (first runner-up), Melanie Grace Gillamac of Cebu (second runner-up), Donnabelle Erno of Ilocos Sur (third runner-up), and Sharamie Salocio of Iloilo (fourth runner-up).

Hosted by RJ Ledesma and Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco, Miss Bikini Philippines 2021 was also streamed live on the Promedia YouTube page.

Aside from physical beauty, the pageant also advocates for the advancement of proper health, fitness, and nutrition.

The 2022 edition of Miss Bikini Philippines will be held later this year.