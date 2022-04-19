MANILA -- Irineo Odoy, known as the pioneer of the "UP Ikot" jeepney route around the University of the Philippines Diliman campus, has passed away.

He was 99.

In a statement released Tuesday, UP Diliman said Odoy died of pneumonia last April 12, citing his grandson Gerardo Lopez.

According to Lopez, Odoy started the "UP Ikot" jeepney route in 1949 after seeing students walking long distances in between colleges to make it to class.

By 1958, several other drivers also began to ply the route.

Odoy leaves behind nine of his ten children and their families. His wife, Marquita, passed away over a decade ago.