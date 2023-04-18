LOOK: Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo, Karylle, Markki Stroem, Kakai Bautista , Kakki Teodoro and Aicelle Santos join the star-studded line up of stars performing at the 'Ang Larawan: The Concert' on May 6.



MANILA – Jericho Rosales and Bea Alonzo are joining the star-studded lineup of artists who will perform at the “Ang Larawan: The Concert” on May 6.

On Instagram, Rosales and Alonzo shared what they think about being tapped to join the project alongside theater veterans.

“We don’t know why we are here. We are holding scripts and there's a bunch of guys, singers, actors and that guy on the piano. We are freaked out. We want to die,” said Rosales.

“[They are] the best ones,” added Alonzo.

Also part of the line-up are Karylle, Markki Stroem, Kakai Bautista , Kakki Teodoro, Aicelle Santos and industry veterans Mitch Valdez and Nonie Buencamino.

“Ang Larawan: The Concert” is the culminating activity of Metropolitan Theater's year-long celebration of The Order of National Artists of the Philippines.

It will be produced by Girlie Rodis and Aaron Velasco of the Metropolitan Theater, with Ryan Cayabyab as the musical director.