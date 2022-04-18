Vice President Leni Robredo answers questions during the second installment of the Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza on Sunday, April 3, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

MANILA -- Bob Ong, known for his best-selling books that have been turned into films, has finally made known his preferred presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the popular author explained his decision to support Vice President Leni Robredo, citing her accomplishments as a public official amid intimidation and limited resources.

He also praised the lone female presidential candidate in this year's elections for believing in the Filipino people and reminding them of what they can do as a nation.

"Ipagkakatiwala ko ang boto ko kay Leni Robredo hindi dahil sa mga pangakong gagawin niya. Iboboto ko siya dahil sa mga nagawa niya na --nang higit pa sa inaasahan, sa kabila ng mga panggigipit, maliit na pondo, at limitadong kapangyarihan," he said.

"Iboboto ko siya dahil ginising nya ang mga Pilipino at ipinaalala kung ano ang kakayahan natin," he added, stressing that he will not hesitate if ever there comes a need to criticize Robredo.

Ong also reminded the public to think carefully of who they will vote for by looking at each candidate's track record and performance during debates and interviews, and turning to credible sources of information.

"Hindi biased at fake news ang mga kasong napagdesisyunan na ng Korte Suprema. May dahilan kung bakit tinatawag itong Kataas-taasang Hukuman ng Pilipinas, at higit sa opinyon lang ng paborito mong influencer, o viral video sa pina-follow mong FB page, TikTok account, o YouTube channel," he said. "Pwede tayo magbintangan ng bias, pero 'pag desisyon na ng Korte Suprema, pinaghahawakan natin itong tama at patas bilang isang bayan."

Bob Ong is the pseudonym of a Filipino author known for his books such as "ABNKKBSNPLAko?!" and "Lumayo Ka Nga Sa Akin," which have both been adapted into movies.

Read his full post below: