Want to visit West Philippine Sea? Expedition now open for tourists

MANILA — A seven-day and six-night expedition to several islands in the West Philippine Sea is now open to tourists looking for a new adventure.

The Kalayaan Tourism Development Center unveiled the program to the public on Monday to boost tourism in the 5th-class municipality in Palawan.

The expedition starts in Puerto Princesa, Palawan and covers five destinations, including Lawak Island, Patag Island, and the famous Pag-asa Island.

Prior to the program, these islands are usually hard to reach as no commercial vessel usually services these locations.

But through this initiative, an expedition vessel will set sail once it has a full list of 30 tourists.

The itinerary is packed with full meals, water sports gear, internet, bar, and even massage.

But the service comes at a steep price: P120,000 per head.

The program, dubbed as The Great Kalayaan Expedition 2023, had its maiden voyage in March 2023.

"By 2040, we want to be the center of adventure tourism in Palawan," said Khenjap Hupanda, Tourism Development Project officer of the Municipality of Kalayaan, Palawan.

Residents of Pag-asa mainly depend on fishing for a living.

The municipal government wants to boost tourism as a new source of revenue for the town.

"Through this, we can improve the economic conditions of the local fishermen in Pag-asa Island and help promote sustainable fishing," Hupanda added.

Interested tourists may reach the program via Facebook: Spratlys Islands, Kalayaan Tourism, or via email spratlyskalayaantourism@gmail.com.

