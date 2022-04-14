LIST: Restaurants open during Holy Week 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcAS6XHNlXs/. CAPTION: Photos from @manamph (left) and @wildflouritalianph on Instagram

MANILA -- Here are some of the restaurants in Metro Manila and beyond that are open during the Holy Week break.

8 CUTS BURGERS

- Select branches, more details here

HANAMARUKEN

- Maundy Thursday: Serendra, UP Town Center, and The Grove branches

- Good Friday: The Grove branch

ITALIANNI'S

- Select branches, more details here

LITTLE FLOUR CAFE

- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Megamall branch

- Black Saturday: All branches open

MANAM COMFORT FILIPINO

- Select branches, more details here

MANG INASAL

- Select branches, more details here

MAX'S RESTAURANT

- Select branches, more details here

OOMA

- Select branches, more details here

PINK'S BGC

Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Good Friday to Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

SCOUT'S HONOR

- Maundy Thursday: UP Town Center branch (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

SUPERSAM

- Maundy Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

- Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

- Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

TGI FRIDAYS

- Select branches, more details here

WILDFLOUR CAFE + BAKERY

- Maundy Thursday: Greenbelt, Greenhills, and Podium branches (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

- Good Friday: All branches open except Podium

WILDFLOUR ITALIAN

- Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Good Friday and Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

YELLOW CAB

- Select branches, more details here