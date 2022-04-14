LIST: Restaurants open during Holy Week 2022

MANILA -- Here are some of the restaurants in Metro Manila and beyond that are open during the Holy Week break.
8 CUTS BURGERS
- Select branches, more details here
HANAMARUKEN
- Maundy Thursday: Serendra, UP Town Center, and The Grove branches
- Good Friday: The Grove branch
ITALIANNI'S
- Select branches, more details here
LITTLE FLOUR CAFE
- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday: Megamall branch
- Black Saturday: All branches open
MANAM COMFORT FILIPINO
- Select branches, more details here
MANG INASAL
- Select branches, more details here
MAX'S RESTAURANT
- Select branches, more details here
OOMA
- Select branches, more details here
PINK'S BGC
Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Good Friday to Black Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
SCOUT'S HONOR
- Maundy Thursday: UP Town Center branch (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
SUPERSAM
- Maundy Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Black Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
TGI FRIDAYS
- Select branches, more details here
WILDFLOUR CAFE + BAKERY
- Maundy Thursday: Greenbelt, Greenhills, and Podium branches (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Good Friday: All branches open except Podium
WILDFLOUR ITALIAN
- Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Good Friday and Black Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
YELLOW CAB
- Select branches, more details here