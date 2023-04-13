MANILA -- Piolo Pascual is set to return to theater after 30 years.

On Thursday, the actor said he is fulfilling his "lifelong dream" by starring in the upcoming musical "Ibarra."

"Nervous but definitely excited to go back to theater after 30 years. Hope to share this with you soon," he said, adding that tickets to "Ibarra" will be available on TicketWorld starting the third week of April.

"Ibarra" will be staged at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City this June. It was last February when Pascual was introduced as the lead star of the musical by Tanghalang Una Obra.

Also part of "Ibarra" are Nicole Laurel Asensio, Carlos Canlas, Dea Chua, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Jon-Joven Uy, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Roby Malubay, Carlo Manalac, Myramae Meneses, Kevin Posadas, Elian Santos, Floyd Tena, JD Tena, and The Manila Symphony Orchestra.

Last year, Pascual starred in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean series "Flower of Evil."

He also went on a concert tour with Jericho Rosales in Canada and in the United States last November.



Related video: